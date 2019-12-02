Weather Alert: Light Rain Today Turns Back to Snow Tonight

After 1 to 5″ fell in Rhode Island and SE MA Sunday night, we’ll be dealing with mainly rain today, mixing with some sleet/snow at times. HOWEVER, accumulating snow will return tonight.

An area of low pressure to our south will move east-northeast the next 24 hours. Behind that low, colder air will return to the region. The low will strengthen to our east and snow will break out across Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts.

But for the Monday morning commute, expect light rain and wet roadways. There could certainly be a few slick spots, so use caution.

Light rain continues in the afternoon, possibly mixing with a little snow and sleet at times.

Even during the evening commute, light rain will continue.

For the evening and overnight, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as roads could become snow-covered once again.

Between 7pm and midnight that changeover to snow will begin.

Widespread snow is expected overnight and through the Tuesday morning commute. While the Monday morning commute won’t be too bad, the Tuesday morning commute could be messy. The snow overnight could fall heavily at times.

In general, expect an ADDITIONAL 1-3″ of snow across Rhode Island, maybe up to 6″ in Southeast Massachusetts.

We expect the snow to be winding down by around noon Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be a little colder…in the mid 30s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo