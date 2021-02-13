Weather Alert: Icy Mix Develops Tonight into Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington (South County), Newport County and southern Bristol County in Massachusetts until 10am Sunday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will create slippery driving conditions overnight into Sunday morning.

Tonight, expect light snow to change over to sleet and freezing rain by late evening (after 9pm) and spread across the area. The best chance for ice will be south of Providence.

As milder air works in overhead, snow will turn to sleet and then freezing rain near the south coast.

Generally, less than an inch of snow and ice are expected across the region.

Light snow will likely continue inland and some slick spots are likely there as well.

Most of the precipitation should end by dawn, but do expect slick roads Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds with mainly dry conditions…highs in the low 30s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams