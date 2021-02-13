Weather Alert: Icy Mix Develops Tonight into Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington (South County), Newport County and southern Bristol County in Massachusetts until 10am Sunday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will create slippery driving conditions overnight into Sunday morning.

Tonight, expect light snow to change over to sleet and freezing rain by late evening (after 9pm) and spread across the area. The best chance for ice will be south of Providence.

As milder air works in overhead, snow will turn to sleet and then freezing rain near the south coast.

Generally, less than an inch of snow and ice are expected across the region.

Light snow will likely continue inland and some slick spots are likely there as well.

Most of the precipitation should end by dawn, but do expect slick roads Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds with mainly dry conditions…highs in the low 30s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo