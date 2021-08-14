Weather Alert: Hot, Humid into the Evening with an Isolated T’storm

Today’s the last day of this oppressive heat and humidity! Much more comfortable air is headed our way.

Within this heat and humidity, we could still get an isolated shower or t’storm until about 8pm. Track the isolated storms yourself with the interactive radar on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

Skies will clear out overnight as much less humid air spills into the region. In fact, the dew point, a measurement of the moisture in the air, will drop from the mid 70s Saturday afternoon into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will probably be one of the top 10 best weather days of the summer. Lots of sun, low humidity and warm temperatures. We’ll still have good beach and boating weather, too, with lots of sun and warm temperatures (just not as hot).

We’ll start out with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s in the morning with a light northerly wind.

Those winds will turn more northeasterly in the afternoon, but with sunshine, we’ll still warm up pretty nicely.

Highs Sunday will reach seasonal levels…in the low 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo