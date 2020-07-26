Weather Alert: Hot and Humid Weather into Tuesday

Triple-H weather through today, Monday and into Tuesday. In fact, we could be looking at another heat wave. Saturday afternoon hit 91 and more heat is on the way.

Today, could be day number 2 of the heat wave as highs reach the low to mid 90s. Even the beaches could hit 90 today.

Feels like temps today will likely be in the mid 90s

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for southern Rhode Island today. Those with respiratory diseases, like asthma, are encouraged to take it easy today.

Today will be dry as will tonight. Expect warm and muggy conditions tonight.

For Monday, we have an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Bristol and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts. Feels like temps could reach 105 in the Watch area.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid 90s, but it is possible that some inland spots (Woonsocket, Cumberland) could reach 100° Monday afternoon. The heat index (feels like temps) could be topping 100 across most of RI. Again, possibly to 105 in the Excessive Heat Watch area.

Remember, drink lots of water, stay in air conditioning if possible, provide pets with lots of water and cool shelter and don’t forget to check on the elderly.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo