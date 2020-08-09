Weather Alert: Heat Advisory for Monday and Tuesday

Another heat wave could be on the way…and it starts Monday. This potential heat wave would be our third of the summer.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Kent and Providence Counties in Rhode Island, northern Bristol, Norfolk and Worcester Counties in MA. The heat index Monday and Tuesday afternoons could reach the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT

Expect quiet weather through the night. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s under mainly clear skies.

MONDAY

Hot and humid…even at the coast.

Expect lots of sunshine in the morning with warm temperatures.

Temperatures will rise through the 80s in the morning with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The heat index, what it will feel like, will be in the mid to upper 90s.

There could be a stray shower or two in the afternoon but most spots will stay dry. Best chance of any shower would be inland.

…and we could do this all over again on Tuesday and maybe Wednesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo