Weather Alert: Fog This Morning, Shower/T’Storm this Afternoon

Good morning! It’s very humid today with low clouds and patchy fog in the morning slowly thinning to partial hazy sun. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly away from the coast. Any storms that develop could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs 82-86 inland, 70s at the shore. South 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph this afternoon

After an isolated early evening shower, it will be dry tonight with clearing skies. It will also turn less humid. Late night lows will be a little cooler–dropping to 60-65 by dawn.