Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Alert: Fog This Morning, Shower/T’Storm this Afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! It’s very humid today with low clouds and patchy fog in the morning slowly thinning to partial hazy sun. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly away from the coast. Any storms that develop could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs 82-86 inland, 70s at the shore. South 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph this afternoon

After an isolated early evening shower, it will be dry tonight with clearing skies. It will also turn less humid. Late night lows will be a little cooler–dropping to 60-65 by dawn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com