Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch for NW RI; Showers/T’storms Today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Providence County today where numerous strong to severe storms dumped 1-3″ of rain Saturday afternoon/evening.

A few showers and an isolated t’storm are possible this morning. More showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening could bring more heavy rainfall to inland areas.

Areas south of the Providence area are not in the Flash Flood Watch, but a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible. There will still be many hours of dry weather everywhere today.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com