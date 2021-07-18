Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch for NW RI; Showers/T’storms Today

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Providence County today where numerous strong to severe storms dumped 1-3″ of rain Saturday afternoon/evening.

A few showers and an isolated t’storm are possible this morning. More showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening could bring more heavy rainfall to inland areas.

Areas south of the Providence area are not in the Flash Flood Watch, but a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible. There will still be many hours of dry weather everywhere today.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo