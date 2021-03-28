Weather Alert: Dense Fog and More Rain This Evening; Strong Winds Through Monday

WEATHER ALERT: Dense fog and rain, some heavy, through the evening. Strong winds arrive for tonight and Monday

One batch of heavy rain has come through the region, bringing a half inch to 1.5″ of a much-needed soaking rain.

Another batch of rain will arrive this evening and some of it will be heavy with gusty winds and an embedded thunderstorm or two. Showers should end around midnight.

In addition, expect areas of dense fog until about 9PM. Please drive extra carefully. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s, dropping into the upper 40s by dawn.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 11PM this evening as winds shift into the west-northwest and gust to 55mph; although, the strongest of the winds will likely impact Southeast New England through Monday.

With the windy conditions, we’ll start our Monday with sunshine, but it will be ineffective sunshine as temperatures won’t rise too much through the day.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 Monday afternoon with gusty northwest winds.

Expect gusty winds through the morning and afternoon…

With gusts of 40-50mph, some isolated power outages are possible….make sure to have your electronics plugged in before bed tonight!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

