Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory; Sun Returns Today

Good morning! Big changes today as we transition into a more summery weather pattern, but we’ll have a slow start to the day with clouds and fog.

With the high humidity in place we have a Dense Fog Advisory for our entire area until 10am. Please use extra caution while driving this morning as visibility could all below 1/4 mile at times.

Fog should be lifting through the morning as warm front passes by and it will get more humid…more importantly, the Sun will be returning this afternoon!

Coastal communities may be stuck with low clouds and fog this afternoon and evening, and that will keep the temps down there.

Inland, expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunshine! An evening t’storm is possible (after 7pm), mainly north and west of Providence, but not everyone will see one.

In Southeastern Massachusetts, with inland sunshine, expect highs in the low 80s…cooler near the coast with lingering clouds.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo