Weather Alert: Cold Again Tonight; Snow/Rain/Wind Arrive Sunday Night

After bottoming out in the single digits Saturday morning with wind chills to -20, we’ll be heading to the single digits again tonight (but with less wind).

We’ll then turn our attention to a developing storm system in the middle of the country. That storm will head into the Northeast United States, but the center will pass to our west, giving us more in the way of rain and wind than snow (although some snow is possible initially).

asdfasdf

Sunday will start out very cold with temps in the single digits again; although some spots could be below zero! It will be less windy, however, which is good news.

We’ll stay sunny in the afternoon with highs in the 20s.

Clouds thicken Sunday evening and we will likely see a little snow develop by midnight…especially inland.

Some small accumulations are possible initially, before we see a changeover to rain. It may be snowing for 2-3 hours before that change to rain.

Rain arrives (even in northern RI by 3am and becomes heavy at times), continuing into the morning commute. 1 to 1.5″ of rain is possible Sunday night and Monday morning. In addition, expect strong and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Southeasterly winds along the coasts of Rhode Island and Connecticut could be gusting to 50-60mph…possibly to 65mph. Some power outages are possible…especially near the coast.

The National Weather Service has put southern RI and Southeastern MA into a High Wind Watch for late Sunday night and Monday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo