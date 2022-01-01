Weather Alert: Areas of Dense Fog and Showers This Evening

We are in a Pinpoint Weather Alert for areas of dense fog this evening. Visibility, especially around the bay and other bodies of water, has become poor. Please drive extra carefully this evening and overnight.

Check out the video Target 12 reporter Ted Nesi shot in Barrington near the white church…

In addition to the areas of thick fog, we’ll have some rain showers move in this evening.

Late evening, some of the rain could fall heavily at times.

It will remain quite mild overnight with temperatures staying in the 40s and low 50s!

Most of the showers should be gone by dawn, but certainly a lingering shower or two is possible.

Skies will be drying out Sunday morning, but it will remain mild. Any fog should be gone, and we’ll likely see a little sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs Sunday will remain mild, in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Don’t get to comfortable with the mild temperatures, however, because it is going to get much colder for Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo