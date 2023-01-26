The current outlook keeps most of the U.S. in an active weather pattern.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NEXSTAR) — Varying degrees of snow look to be a daily occurrence over the next week for much of the U.S. including one system that could drop winter weather from Mexico to Maine.

Join WPRI meteorologist Steven Matregrano and WGN’s Chip Brewster as they dig into the data to see what winter may have in store for us all over the next week and beyond. Watching Winter Live begins streaming within this story at 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT.

This week’s topics include:

Recap of the past 36 hours of snow

Comparing recent storm tracks

Where is all the cold air

Early outlook for February

Surface temperatures off the East Coast

Have a question or comment for the team? Send it in using the form below and they’ll address it live during the show.