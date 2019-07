EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News viewers have been sending in video and images of strong storms passing across our area Saturday afternoon.

In Cumberland, ping pong ball size hail was seen bouncing off a backyard deck. Eyewitness News also received reports of large hail in the Attleboro area.

Hail in Cumberland (Courtesy: Sarah Ray)

The same storms brought thunder and lightning to the Warwick area.

In the Providence area, heavy downpours came rushing down before giving way to partly sunny skies.