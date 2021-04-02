USGS: No earthquake in New England, despite multiple reports

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on an iPhone in Los Angeles. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake early warning system known as ShakeAlert will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon on March 11, 2021, and to Washington state in May. The USGS announced the target for completing the West Coast rollout on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of people in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island took to social media to report feeling an earthquake, but the U.S. Geological Survey said what they felt was definitely not a temblor.

The agency received more than 100 reports Friday of an earthquake from north of Boston to the coast of Rhode Island, but an earthquake felt over such a large geographic area would have been of a magnitude strong enough to be detected.

USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders said nothing was detected.

He says what people felt was likely either a sonic boom, perhaps caused by an aircraft, or some other “atmospheric event.”

Providence

