USGS: No earthquake in New England, despite multiple reports

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of people in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island took to social media to report feeling an earthquake, but the U.S. Geological Survey said what they felt was definitely not a temblor.

The agency received more than 100 reports Friday of an earthquake from north of Boston to the coast of Rhode Island, but an earthquake felt over such a large geographic area would have been of a magnitude strong enough to be detected.

USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders said nothing was detected.

He says what people felt was likely either a sonic boom, perhaps caused by an aircraft, or some other “atmospheric event.”