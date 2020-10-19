Tropical Storm Epsilon Forms In Atlantic, No Threat to East Coast

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Believe it or not, it’s still hurricane season… After such an active stretch during the summer months, the last week or so have been relatively quiet in the tropics with the exception of Hurricane Delta which made landfall over Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Epsilon has formed in the open Atlantic and is expected to take aim at Bermuda as a hurricane.

Epsilon marks the season’s 26th named storm and the season continues through the rest of October and all of November.

The current forecast track takes Epsilon to the north and west as a tropical storm before strengthening into a hurricane by the middle and end of this week.

Current indications are that the storm will pass to the east of Bermuda as a hurricane. This could potentially come as good news as the strongest winds are found on the eastern side of hurricanes. Therefore, the strongest winds would be over the open waters.

The timing as of Monday evening has Epsilon impacting Bermuda on Friday with lingering effects into Saturday.

The timing and estimation on timing of tropical storm force winds arrives as early as Wednesday night for Bermuda.

Again, Bermuda could fall on the rainy side of the storm rather than the windy side. The exact track will dictate the potential impacts on the island.

The strongest winds will be closest to the center but tropical storm force winds will extend far out from the center of circulation.

Above are the probabilities for tropical storm force winds. Even with still several days to go with potential impacts, Bermuda finds itself in the 60 to 70 percent chance of seeing tropical storm force winds.

Notice how the darker oranges and reds are found to the east of the island. That’s an indication that the center is expected to pass to the east thus the strongest winds will also pass to the east.

In addition to Epsilon, the National Hurricane Center is also keeping tabs on an area over the Caribbean.

Current forecast predictions give this area less than a 40% chance of developing but it will be something to watch over the coming days.

After all, we are still in hurricane season.