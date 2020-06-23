Live Now
US health officials testify on COVID-19 response

Tropical Storm Dolly forms over Atlantic, expected to weaken

Weather

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean but is expected to dissipate later in the week.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday are near 45 mph but weakening is expected during the next day or two as Dolly moves over colder waters.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm Wednesday and then dissipate by early Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 665 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 13 mph. It doesn’t pose a threat to any land.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com