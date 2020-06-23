Tropical Storm Dolly forms over Atlantic, expected to weaken

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean but is expected to dissipate later in the week.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday are near 45 mph but weakening is expected during the next day or two as Dolly moves over colder waters.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm Wednesday and then dissipate by early Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 665 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 13 mph. It doesn’t pose a threat to any land.