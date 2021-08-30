Tree falling on home causes first confirmed Ida death in Louisiana

Weather

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening reported the first death from the massive storm that made landfall earlier near the barrier island of Grand Isle.

Deputies responded to a home off Highway 621 in Prairieville around 8:30 p.m. where a tree had fallen on a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ida made landfall with violent winds of 150 mph. As of 10 p.m. Central, Ida has downgraded to a category two hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, located about 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge according to the National Hurricane Center.

