Tracking the Tropics: Remembering Hurricane Katrina & how satellites help hurricane forecasting

Weather

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight on Tracking the Tropics we’re following two disturbances, including one just off North Carolina’s coast. 

CBS 17 Meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr. is analyzing the storms tonight. On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nana formed and is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches the coast of Central America. 

Swells from the depression were affecting parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but no watches or warnings were issued by the center.

Tropical Storm Omar, the 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has also formed but is expected to be short-lived.

We’ll also go live to New Orleans to talk with WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. 

CBS 17’s Laura Smith will introduce a segment with the NOAA on how satellites are helping hurricane forecasting. 

Join CBS 17 every Tuesday at 8 p.m. for Tracking the Tropics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

