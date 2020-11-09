Tracking the Tropics: Eta’s track shifts north, tropical storm warnings canceled

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for all of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Eta’s track shifts north, no longer projected to strengthen into a hurricane.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Schools in Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee counties will be closed on Monday due to the storm’s threat.

At 10 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was about 30 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.

Eta is expected to pull away from the Keys on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is no longer projected to become a hurricane as it meanders through the Gulf.

The storm could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of South Florida, including the Keys. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 18 inches. Parts of South Florida, including the Keys, face up to 3 feet of storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del
    Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Another area to watch

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a showers and thunderstorms associated with a system about several hundred miles southwest of the Azores.

Source: The National Hurricane Center

The disturbance has a medium 50% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two days.

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
    DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

    WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

    MORE Weather Tools & Resources

    Closings & Delays

    Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

    Weather Alerts

    Weather Blog

    Weather Now

    Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

    Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps
    PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

    Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

    More Veterans Voices

    Sky Drone 12

    More Sky Drone 12

    Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

    DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

    More Dan Yorke State of Mind

    Don't Miss

    Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

    LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

    More Live Cams

    The Border Report Tour

    More Border Report Tour