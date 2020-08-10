The heat is on across the Ocean State

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – The state is looking at it’s third potential heat wave of the summer. Many are seen hitting the beaches to escape the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday until 8 PM for temperatures in the low to mid-90’s. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will feel more like the upper 90’s during the afternoon hours.

To have an official heatwave, there must be three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher temperatures. By Wednesday, we could be talking about our third official heat wave.

Remember to stay hydrated while drinking plenty of water and if you plan on being in the sun, wear sunscreen!

