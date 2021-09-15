Temperature outlook keeps northeastern U.S. warmer than average through the end of September

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It may be mid-September but summer isn’t letting go just yet. Of course, summer technically lasts through September 22nd, however meteorological fall begins September 1st.

Expect a rather warm rest of the month across New England as indicated by the 6 to 10 day forecast temperature outlook in which the Climate Prediction Center issued.

Notice how all of southern New England is in the dark shade of red? That means confidence is high for above average temperatures during this period across our area. In other words, there’s over a 70% chance that we’ll see above average temperatures during the next 6 to 10 days.

Lets take it a step further and add on another week. Confidence is a bit lower due to the timeline being extended however the general theme continues… a warm and summer feel to end the month of September.

So you may not want to put away those swim suits and shorts just yet. Summer looks to continue for quite some time which means Autumn will have to wait.

Connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI
Twitter – smatregranoWPRI
Instagram – smatregrano

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com