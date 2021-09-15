Temperature outlook keeps northeastern U.S. warmer than average through the end of September

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It may be mid-September but summer isn’t letting go just yet. Of course, summer technically lasts through September 22nd, however meteorological fall begins September 1st.

Expect a rather warm rest of the month across New England as indicated by the 6 to 10 day forecast temperature outlook in which the Climate Prediction Center issued.

Notice how all of southern New England is in the dark shade of red? That means confidence is high for above average temperatures during this period across our area. In other words, there’s over a 70% chance that we’ll see above average temperatures during the next 6 to 10 days.

Lets take it a step further and add on another week. Confidence is a bit lower due to the timeline being extended however the general theme continues… a warm and summer feel to end the month of September.

So you may not want to put away those swim suits and shorts just yet. Summer looks to continue for quite some time which means Autumn will have to wait.

Connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano