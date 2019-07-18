Web Extra: Monitoring ozone levels for upcoming weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The hot weather isn’t the only concern for the upcoming weekend—so is our air quality.

Concerning both the Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management is the elevated ozone.

In the above video, Senior Air Quality Specialist Darren Austin explains how the state keeps track of ozone, along with other air pollutants.

He also takes us behind the scenes at an air quality monitoring station in East Providence.

According to Austin, an Air Quality Alert is issued when ozone levels reach 70ppb (parts per billion).

At those levels, people with underlying health conditions will experience lung irritation.

Rachel Calabro, the climate change program manager with the Department of Health, says prolonged exposure to the poor air quality can lead to difficulty breathing.

Meteorologist Torry Gaucher will break down the cause and health risks associated with ozone Friday on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.