Upcoming weather pattern calls for lower temperatures, humidity

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We ended the work week with a gorgeous day across our area, with temperatures in the 70s and lots of sunshine.

The bigger story, however, was the lower humidity. After several days of muggy conditions with dew points in the 60s and 70s, we’re finally enjoying some refreshing air.

The nice weather will continue into the weekend, though we can’t rule out the possibility of a rain shower early Saturday and again later on Sunday.

Overall, it looks like a solid weekend for the beach, with a mix of sun and clouds each day and highs in the 70s. But, keep in mind that water temperatures are still very chilly, probably near 60 degrees.

Plus, be sure to apply sunscreen if spending an adequate amount of time outside, since you can burn in as little as 20 minutes, even with some clouds in the sky.

The weather setup for early next week doesn’t look terrible, but also doesn’t look all that good. An upper-level low pressure system will sit and spin across parts of Canada, just to our north. It’ll spew showers in our area from time to time and also keep things a bit cooler. Temperatures should range in the low to mid-70s as we start the week.

The jet stream, as shown above, will dip south of New England which will aid in the slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will generally be close to average as the normal high temperature for this time of year is 76 degrees.

The NOAA released its 6-to-10-day outlooks for both temperature and precipitation which are highlighted by “below average” temperatures across the eastern United States. New England has the best chance of seeing below average temperatures due in part to the upper-level low that is expected to influence our weather for a few days.

A ridge of high pressure sets up in the west allowing for well above-average temperatures to take shape. So, if you’re a fan of the heat, head out west! We’ll be getting a break from the heat for at least the next week or so.

Even with passing showers expected as we begin the new work week, the 6-to-10-day outlook regarding precipitation is actually slightly below average. The lack of any major storms and heat/humidity allow for the atmosphere to remain stable.

When the atmosphere is stable, it prevents thunderstorm development, which as a result could produce heavier rainfall amounts.

The showers that are forecast to pass over our area look to be light in nature.

