Air Quality Alert issued for Saturday alongside Excessive Heat Warning

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Local officials and health experts have continued to offer the public valuable information on how to effectively beat the scorching heat that is expected this coming weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Saturday, with temperatures between 95-100 degrees and high humidity expected to create a heat index—or “feel-like” conditions—of up to 107 degrees.

In addition, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert with unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone anticipated. Residents can help reduce air pollutant emissions by reducing car travel and the use of small engines such as lawnmowers, according to the DEM.

Health experts said staying hydrated is key in the excessive heat. They encourage people to drink plenty of water—even if you aren’t thirsty.

They also emphasized children may not know they need to hydrate, and may only start to drink water when they have a headache.

Other advice includes:

Dress in loose, light-colored clothing

Wear a hat if you go outside

Never leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are down

Limit time outdoors for children and pets

Stay in air-conditioned rooms whenever possible

Taking these precautions can help you avoid heat exposure and heat stroke.

“If somebody has been out in the heat, in the sun for a long long time, and they’re not sweating, that’s a sign of a serious medical condition and they need to get medical help right away,” said Tiverton Fire Captain Bruce Reimels.