SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — With much of Southern New England in a moderate drought as well as a possible heat wave, you may be wondering what to do to make sure your lawn and garden don’t suffer.

As of Tuesday, the area is more than an inch below normal for rainfall. As a result, some communities like Warwick, South Kingstown and Narragansett have put outdoor water restrictions in place.

Chad Johnson, turf specialist and owner of GreenerEase, offered the following tips to homeowners:

Cut your lawn taller

Cut your lawn infrequently (only when it’s needed)

Water at an inch or inch and a half each week

Avoid activities on the lawn when it’s brown

Avoid mowing during the hottest part of the day (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

If that fails, Johnson said you can always aerate and overseed in the future.

Keeping plants alive during a drought can also be a struggle, especially for farmers and nurseries.

Thomas Crudale of Clark Farms in South Kingstown told 12 News the lack of rain has caused their cornfield to be a bit shorter in height than normal.

“I would say close to 99% [of plants] we did keep alive,” Crudale said. “Everything in this industry revolves around water.”