Providence extends water park hours, organizes emergency cooling centers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the potential of Wednesday marking the third official heat-wave of the summer in Rhode Island, the city of Providence has decided to expand help for the public.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and the Providence Emergency Management Association (PEMA) announced that 12 of Providence’s water parks will be open with extended hours.

Water parks and splash pads — with the exception of Fargnoli park) will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Two cooling centers will also be available due to the extreme heat advisory.

The Providence Technical Academy Auditorium, located at 41 Fricker St., will be accessible through the entrance on Cranston Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crossroads, located at 160 Broad St., will be accessible 24-hours a day.

For those looking to contact Crossroads are asked to call (401) 521-2255.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed at both cooling center locations and all 12 water parks.

Anyone who wants to go to the free cooling centers should follow the procedures and guidelines below:

COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry into a cooling center

Masks must be worn for the entirety of a stay within a cooling center.

Contact information will be collected for use only in the case that COVID-19 contact tracing would be necessary

Only certified service animals with documentation of status paperwork will be permitted inside cooling centers. No other pets will be allowed inside the facility.

Water will be provided. These sites will not serve as additional food distribution sites during the heatwave

During extreme temperatures, heat-related illnesses are possible with extensive outdoor exposure and strenuous activity. The city and PEMA are asking presidents to take precautions and are providing the following tips and suggestions.

Extreme heat tips

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid drinks with caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activities to the evening hours if possible

Wear loose-fitting clothing that is light in color; wear brimmed hats and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher

Use a buddy system when working outdoors

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and people with special needs

Do not leave children or pets in cars

Do not open fire hydrants to cool down, it is against the law; report any open fire hydrant to the fire department

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related emergencies

