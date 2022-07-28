EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Most of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts is currently seeing severe drought conditions, with the area seeing below average rainfall for the month of July.

The current forecast calls for spotty showers and possible storms on Thursday and Friday, but Meteorologist Britney Trumpy says it’s not enough to make a significant difference.

Several cities and towns including Warwick and South Kingstown have issued odd/even water restrictions as a result of the drought.