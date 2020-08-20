Moderate to severe drought impacting Southern New England

Most of Southern New England is dealing with an ongoing drought that started back in early spring.

Currently, 43% of Rhode Island is in a severe drought, while the remaining 57% remains in a moderate drought.

Severe drought conditions are also being experienced in parts of northern Connecticut as well as southeastern Massachusetts.

T.F. Green Airport has recorded a little less than three quarters of an inch of rain so far in August. Typically, at this point in the month, we’re at about two and a quarter inches — so we’re roughly an inch and a half below normal!

So, is there any rain in sight to provide some relief?

The short answer is no. Below are the expected rainfall totals through Sunday and all we see is a big ol’ goose egg.

However, as we finish off the weekend and begin the next work week, we may have some rain in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the next seven days, the temperatures will rise back well into the 80s with humidity levels increasing as well. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday into Monday, which is the only time frame to watch for any beneficial rains.

With the forecast calling for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, those lawns and gardens will certainly need some help in the water department. Many towns are now putting water restrictions in place, so be sure to check with your local officials to stay updated.

In the short term, there aren’t many chances for rain. However, in the long term, we’re watching the tropics as Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14 have formed.

In addition to these two tropical depressions, we are also watching a wave off the coast of Africa. As of now, there is no imminent threat to New England, though we could certainly use some rains from any tropical system or remnants of one that find their way up to our neck of the woods.

