Last month was the warmest July on record worldwide

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In Southern New England, July 2021 was wetter than normal and also cooler than normal. But on a global scale, it was the warmest July on record.

Around the world, the surface temperature for both land and sea was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees, according to NOAA, making it the hottest July since records started being kept 142 years ago.

The previous record set in July 2016 was just 0.02 degrees cooler than last month, which was matched again in July 2019 and 2020.

The northern hemisphere had its highest ever land-surface temperature July, checking in at 2.77 degrees Fahrenheit above average, smashing the previous record set in 2012.

Continents around the globe also reported record-breaking heat. Asia had its warmest July on record, while Europe had its second warmest and Africa had its seventh hottest.

Below is a layout of the significant climate anomalies and events last month. Notice how eight of the twelve listed were due to extreme heat.

Another point that can’t be overlooked is the extent of the sea ice in both the Antarctic and Arctic. As shown above, the Antarctic sea ice extent for July 2021 was the largest at 2.6% above average.

Meanwhile, the Arctic sea ice extent was almost 20% below the 1981-2010 average, which was the fourth smallest July extent in the satellite era.