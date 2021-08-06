High bacteria counts prompt closure of swimming at 7 RI beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Saturday’s looking to be warm and mostly sunny, people won’t be able to take a dip to cool off at several beaches in Rhode Island.

On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health recommended that five beaches in Newport and two others in Narragansett and South Kingstown close for swimming after high bacteria levels were detected in the water:

  • Scarborough State Beach South (Narragansett)
  • YMCA Camp Fuller (South Kingstown)
  • Fort Adams State Park Beach (Newport)
  • Kings Park Beach (Newport)
  • Gooseberry Beach (Newport)
  • Hazard’s Beach (Newport)
  • Spouting Rock Beach (Newport)

Beach closures often follow periods of rain, since runoff from roads, parking lots and other surfaces can contaminate bodies of water.

The Health Department monitors water quality throughout the summer and beaches can be opened or closed as a result. Visit their website or call the hotline at (401) 222-2751 for updates.

