Cooling centers available during extreme heat, humidity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the extreme heat and humidity expected to continue this week, it’s important to know the signs of heat-related illness and how to protect yourself.
A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts (except for the islands) with heat index values of 98° to 103° possible.
An Air Quality Alert has also been issued with unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone expected.
These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.
Health officials advise limiting outdoor exercise and strenuous activity, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, and staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible.
The R.I. Department of Health also offered the following information to prevent heat-related illness:
- Stay hydrated.
- Drink plenty of cool water throughout the day.
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- If you must be outside, wear a hat and use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun.
- Avoid direct sunlight.
- Seek shade or air conditioned buildings (i.e. libraries, malls, cooling centers, etc.) to keep cool.
- Avoid strenuous, outdoor physical activities.
- If you must exercise or work outdoors, do so in the morning when temperatures are potentially cooler.
- Check on your family, friends, and neighbors and make sure they are able to stay cool and hydrated.
- The elderly, infants, and anyone with chronic health conditions may be more likely to experience heat‐related illness.
- Do not leave pets or children in the car.
- It takes only minutes for the temperature inside the car to reach deadly levels.
- Conserve energy by keeping the use of electricity as low as possible, which can help power companies avoid rolling blackouts
- Anyone showing signs of heat stroke (altered mental state, not sweating, nausea) should seek medical attention immediately.
The city of Fall River also announced that an emergency cooling center would be available at Government Center Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to use the Third Street entrance.
People visiting cooling centers are reminded to follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands regularly.
