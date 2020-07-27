Cooling centers available during extreme heat, humidity

Summer Weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the extreme heat and humidity expected to continue this week, it’s important to know the signs of heat-related illness and how to protect yourself.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts (except for the islands) with heat index values of 98° to 103° possible.

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued with unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone expected.

These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.

CDC: Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness »

Health officials advise limiting outdoor exercise and strenuous activity, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, and staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

RIEMA: List of cooling centers around RI »

The R.I. Department of Health also offered the following information to prevent heat-related illness:

  • Stay hydrated.
    • Drink plenty of cool water throughout the day.
    • Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
  • If you must be outside, wear a hat and use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun.
  • Avoid direct sunlight.
    • Seek shade or air conditioned buildings (i.e. libraries, malls, cooling centers, etc.) to keep cool.
  • Avoid strenuous, outdoor physical activities.
    • If you must exercise or work outdoors, do so in the morning when temperatures are potentially cooler.
  • Check on your family, friends, and neighbors and make sure they are able to stay cool and hydrated.
    • The elderly, infants, and anyone with chronic health conditions may be more likely to experience heat‐related illness.
  • Do not leave pets or children in the car.
    • It takes only minutes for the temperature inside the car to reach deadly levels.
  • Conserve energy by  keeping the use of electricity as low as possible, which can help power companies avoid rolling blackouts
  • Anyone showing signs of heat stroke (altered mental state, not sweating, nausea) should seek medical attention immediately.
  • Learn More: Extreme Heat Resource Guide

The city of Fall River also announced that an emergency cooling center would be available at Government Center Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to use the Third Street entrance.

People visiting cooling centers are reminded to follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands regularly.

