Cooling centers available due to soaring temps

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is currently getting a taste of summer, something many have been waiting for.

Providence hit 93° on Sunday and the heat will stick around on Monday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for northern Bristol County, Mass., but it will be hot everywhere in Rhode Island away from the coast with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and other dangerous situations can occur.

When it gets this hot, you want to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shady areas, and check on your neighbors. You’ll also want to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and wear light clothing if you can.

“My dog isn’t used to the heat, he’s only six months old,” Kate Marchetti said. “The past few days with the 90 degrees, he’s just been panting on our couch so I wanted to get him out for a walk before the weather got too hot.”

There are a few cooling centers open in East Providence for Monday and Tuesday.

East Providence Senior Center — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weaver Library Branch — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverside Library Branch — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Masks are required to be worn by non-vaccinated individuals at all locations.