Cooling centers available due to extreme heat

Summer Weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to soaring temperatures and humidity, communities around Southern New England are offering cooling centers for residents.

Our area is under a “Heat Advisory” on Wednesday with an “Excessive Heat Watch” for Thursday and Friday.

These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and other dangerous situations can occur.

When it gets this hot, you want to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shady areas, and check on your neighbors. You’ll also want to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and wear light clothing if you can.

Here is a list of some cooling centers

Providence

Crossroads RI

  • 160 Broad Street
  • Providence, RI 02903
  • 401-521-2255
  • (Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day) 

Fox Point Library

  • 90 Ives Street
  • 401-331-0390
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Knight Memorial Library

  • 275 Elmwood Ave
  • 401-467-2625
  • Wednesday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library

  • 315 Academy Avenue
  • 401-272-0106
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm 

Olneyville Library

  • 1 Olneyville Square
  • 401-421-4084
  • Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Rochambeau Library

  • 708 Hope Street
  • 401-272-3780
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Smith Hill Library

  • 31 Candace Street
  • 401-331-0390
  • Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

South Providence Library

  • 441 Prairie Avenue
  • 401-467-2619
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Wanskuck Library

  • 233 Veazie Street
  • 401-274-4145
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Washington Park Library

  • 1316 Broad Street
  • 401-781-3148
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Pawtucket

The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center

  • 175 Main Street First Floor
  • Open 7 days a week 9:00am-5:00pm 

Pawtucket EMA Mobile Cooling Center

  • Roosevelt Avenue 
  • Open August 11 and 12 
  • 12:00pm -3:00pm

The Leon Mathieu Senior Center

  • 420 Main Street
  • Monday through Friday 8:30am -4:00pm 

Fall River

Government Center

  • Third Street entrance
  • Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Masks are required to be worn by non-vaccinated individuals
Providence

