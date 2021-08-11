Cooling centers available due to extreme heat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to soaring temperatures and humidity, communities around Southern New England are offering cooling centers for residents.

Our area is under a “Heat Advisory” on Wednesday with an “Excessive Heat Watch” for Thursday and Friday.

These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and other dangerous situations can occur.

When it gets this hot, you want to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shady areas, and check on your neighbors. You’ll also want to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and wear light clothing if you can.

Here is a list of some cooling centers

Providence

Crossroads RI

160 Broad Street

Providence, RI 02903

401-521-2255

(Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day)

Fox Point Library

90 Ives Street

401-331-0390

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Knight Memorial Library

275 Elmwood Ave

401-467-2625

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library

315 Academy Avenue

401-272-0106

Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Olneyville Library

1 Olneyville Square

401-421-4084

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Rochambeau Library

708 Hope Street

401-272-3780

Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Smith Hill Library

31 Candace Street

401-331-0390

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

South Providence Library

441 Prairie Avenue

401-467-2619

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Wanskuck Library

233 Veazie Street

401-274-4145

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Washington Park Library

1316 Broad Street

401-781-3148

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Pawtucket

The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center

175 Main Street First Floor

Open 7 days a week 9:00am-5:00pm

Pawtucket EMA Mobile Cooling Center

Roosevelt Avenue

Open August 11 and 12

12:00pm -3:00pm

The Leon Mathieu Senior Center

420 Main Street

Monday through Friday 8:30am -4:00pm

Fall River

Government Center