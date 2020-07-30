Air Quality Alert issued Thursday for Newport, Washington counties

Summer Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
istock air quality alert pollution traffic

Zoom view of the congested road full of cars with sunlight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to the potential for unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone on Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Newport and Washington counties.

The highest ozone readings are expected near the coast in southern portions of the state, according to the DEM.

Ozone is a major component of smog and when combined with sunlight and elevated temperatures, it can cause adverse health effects such as throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Young children and older adults are particularly susceptible, along with people with respiratory diseases like asthma.

While Thursday won’t be quite as hot as it’s been so far this week, the Pinpoint Weather Team says highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90, meaning the heat wave could be extended to a sixth day. A few brief, passing showers or thunderstorms are also possible by mid- to late afternoon.

The DEM advises Rhode Islanders to limit outdoor exercise and strenuous activity throughout the afternoon and evening, when ozone levels are highest, and stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

RIEMA: List of cooling centers around RI »
CDC: Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness »

Rhode Islanders can also help reduce air pollutant emissions. Here are some ways to do so from the DEM:

  • Limit driving. Avoid unnecessary car trips. Carpool, walk or ride the bus or a bicycle whenever possible.
  • Minimize starts and avoid unnecessary acceleration. Vehicle emissions are highest during starting and acceleration.
  • Reduce idling. Avoid congested traffic and lines at drive-through windows.
  • Drive your lowest emission vehicle. Use the most fuel-efficient, usually the newest, car you have whenever possible.
  • Maintain your vehicle. Get a tune-up at the beginning of each summer.
  • Minimize lawn mower emissions. Tune-up your lawn mower and use electric or handpowered equipment if possible.
  • Limit use of solvent-based household products. Use water-based or low solvent paints, varnishes, cleaners, and personal care products.
  • Limit barbecue emissions. Use an electric starter instead of lighter fluid to start charcoal fires, or use an electric, natural gas, or propane grill.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour