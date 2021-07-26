Air Quality Alert issued as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves through

Summer Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wildfire smoke pouring in from Canada has prompted the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) to issue an Air Quality Alert for the entire state.

The DEM expects the air quality will reach unhealthy levels during the overnight hours, adding that the haze is already impacting northern Rhode Island.

The Air Quality Alert is expected to last until Tuesday evening.

It’s not unusual for Rhode Island to see wildfire smoke during the summer, according to the DEM, though it typically stays in the upper levels of the atmosphere and doesn’t affect the air quality.

Unhealthy air quality levels can cause adverse health effects including throat irritation, coughing, chest pain and shortness of breath. Young children and older adults are particularly susceptible, along with people with respiratory diseases such as asthma.

The DEM recommends Rhode Islanders limit outdoor exercise and strenuous activity and to stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community