After our first taste of summer heat, some relief is on the way

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is still feeling toasty as of Wednesday evening, but there’s some relief on the way for anyone who’s not quite ready for summer.

After a frontal boundary makes its way through the area later Wednesday night, the remainder of the week and into the weekend is looking much more comfortable.

Our dew points over the last several days have ranged from the 60s to 70s, which is true tropical air. It’s also why, with a combination of hot temperatures, that heat advisories had been posted for inland areas.

The combination of air temperatures in the 80s and 90s and dew points in the 60s and 70s allowed for heat indices to approach the upper 90s and even 100s in some spots.

Notice the sharp drop-off in dew points as we finish off the work week and head into the weekend.

While it was very muggy on Wednesday, dew points will drop more than 20 degrees for Thursday and Friday before gradually rising into next week.

Most inland areas saw four to five consecutive days of 90 degrees or warmer temperatures. Remember, it only takes three consecutive days of 90-degree weather to mark an official heat wave.

At T.F. Green Airport (where the state’s records are kept), we’ve seen three out of four days reach 90 degrees. However, on Tuesday, the airport only officially reached 89.6 degrees.

Plenty of locations around Southern New England saw an official heat wave with this blast of summerlike heat.

However, we’ll all cool off a bit heading into the weekend. The forecast looks great for any beach and boating, outdoor barbeques, and sporting events.

Most of the weekend looks mainly dry and a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. A spotty afternoon shower or storm is possible for later on Sunday.

