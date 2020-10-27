Stormy End to the Week With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, & Even Some Snow Flakes

Several chances of rain are expected across our area over the next few days.

The first will be a minor event overnight Tuesday and into the first half of Wednesday. Rain starts for most after midnight and becomes more widespread as we head towards daybreak. Roads will be wet for the morning commute and the rain will linger through about lunch time.

Drier conditions take over for the afternoon with partial clearing towards sunset. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s for the afternoon. A few locations may reach the upper 50s.

Then, all attention turns to the end of the week and as more data becomes available, it is looking stormy for our region.

Rainfall totals could range anywhere from an inch up to 3 inches in spots.

Winds will be gusting out of the northeast, which make cause some isolated power outages as gusts could reach as high as 40 to 45 miles per hour.

The European model output is showing a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, however in any heavier bands higher amounts are certainly possible. Heaviest rains further south and east.

The GFS model output keeps the similar idea but is closer to about an inch or a little more. Notice how in this particular model output, the heaviest amounts stay offshore and across the islands.

As this system gets closer, we will be able to fine tune the forecast and the exact track which will have big impacts on the amount of wind and rain that the area sees.

Light rain looks to arrive during the early afternoon hours on Thursday, especially across coastal areas. Winds will slowly strengthen as well through the afternoon and evening with winds gusting between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

A heavy, wind-swept rain is expected by Thursday night. Heavier bands of rain will be possible causing flooding on area roadways. Winds will be gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour which could begin to bring down leaves and cause isolated tree damage leading to some power outages.

The heavy rain continues overnight so the morning commute on Friday is looking messy with lots of rain and also gusty winds. Areas of flooding and ponding could cause for some issues on the roadways.

Rain will continue through the morning hours on Friday as a secondary low pressure system forms near the Delmarva and tracks north and east. Notice the pinks and blues beginning to creep in from the north.

Rain transitions to snow during the afternoon across the state with the best chance being across northern areas.

As cold air filters in as the system pulls away, models are projecting rain to switch over to a round of snow.

The timing and how long the snow lingers will be sorted out over the coming days but either way some festive flakes and the first flakes for many are looking possible across the area.

Snow begins to wrap up during the evening hours as the storm begins to pull away. Any accumulation would be limited to the grassy and hard surfaces.

Highest chance for seeing accumulation would be across northern areas of Rhode Island and Massachusetts and in the mountains across central and northern New England.

Clear skies return for Friday night as the remnants of Zeta pull away. Much colder air filters in for the first half of the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s with daytime highs in the 50s.

Sunday looks a bit warmer as highs return closer to average with highs near 60 and a couple late day showers possible.

