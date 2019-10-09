Rounds of heavy rain, strong winds likely as nor’easter drifts closer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Keep your umbrella handy because an ocean storm will affect our area at least through the workweek.

Forecast:

While the storm will remain offshore, it’s expected to bring strong, potentially damaging winds and rounds of rain—falling heavily at times—as it drifts closer to the Southern New England coast. Isolated power outages are possible along with minor coastal and localized street flooding, battering waves, and beach erosion.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday for all of Southeastern Massachusetts while a High Wind Warning for the Cape and Islands and a Wind Advisory for the northern Massachusetts coast are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

The worst of the storm will be on Thursday but its effects will be felt as the storm ramps up on Wednesday and begins to wind down Friday into Saturday.

Travel:

The Block Island Ferry has suspended service as the waves continue to pick up.

The U.S. Coast Guard strongly advised boaters to remain docked unless extremely experienced. The same goes for surfers with the increasing threat of strong rip currents.

Road travel will likely be affected as conditions worsen and visibility deteriorates. Drivers are urged to take it slow, especially during the height of the storm and in flood-prone areas.

A number of flights are already experiencing delays at T.F. Green Airport.

Patriots:

The weather conditions will surely impact Thursday Night Football as the Patriots host the Giants at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and the game’s on Fox.

If you’re planning to head to Foxboro, watch the above video for an updated, game-specific forecast.

Power Outages:

There were minimal outages in Southern New England as of early Wednesday afternoon but that could quickly change as the rain and winds strengthen.

A storm is headed to our eastern #redcrossma region that could bring flooding, and power outages from high winds. Take safety measures now. Follow this link on how to prepare. https://t.co/0LFFH8Mx9y pic.twitter.com/4ezXYtaOQz — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) October 9, 2019

