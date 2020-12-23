Risk of flooding, power outages as Christmas storm looms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A storm late Thursday night into Friday is expected to bring heavy rain, dense fog and strong winds to Southern New England, which could cause isolated damage, power outages and difficult travel conditions.

Additionally, the 1-3″ of expected rainfall combined with the snow already on the ground will likely result in street and poor drainage flooding. There’s also the potential for basement and minor coastal flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southern New England from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and with gusts of 50-65 mph expected, a High Wind Warning was also issued from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

Flood Watch issued for our entire area. 1-3" of rain expected Christmas morning. This could lead to street, poor drainage, basement and minor river flooding. pic.twitter.com/sLcooV9pTR — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 23, 2020

Southern New Englanders should make sure to charge their phones and other devices prior to the storm and have an emergency kit ready with basic living necessities, along with pandemic-related needs like extra masks and hand sanitizer.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse tells 12 News they’ll be bringing in additional crews to help with the restoration efforts.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is also making preparations, and advised people to secure holiday decorations or bring them inside before the storm hits.

“Monitor the weather closely and be ready to take action as the wind is expected to be a major factor early Christmas morning,” RIEMA Director Marc Pappas said in a news release. “Along with the wind, this storm could cause problems on Rhode Island’s roadways and bridges, and minor flooding in low lying areas.”

