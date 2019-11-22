Messy weather moves in as millions travel home

(WPRI) — Parking bans are already rolling in as a long lasting storm brings a messy wintry mix from Sunday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

The timing comes as many post-Thanksgiving travelers attempt to get home both by road and air.

Eyewitness News has several resources to make sure your long holiday weekend is as safe and smooth as possible while you’re traveling.

Logan International Airport in Boston, Newark International Airport, La Guardia Airport, and Teterboro Airport were all reporting delays Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sunday

If you have plans to travel in the Northeast today, there will be weather impacts and slow-downs, especially in the afternoon. Travel will be slow everywhere across the northeast, but especially in central and northern New England where some areas could receive over 6 inches of snow. For southern New England, a mix of snow and rain could make some roads slick. When you combine this with the high volume of traffic on the roads, you should probably allow plenty of extra travel time.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Millions of people – whether by plane, train or automobile – will be traveling the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Here are some resources to help you get home safely and on time:

