Storm Ready: What to include in a disaster kit

According to RIEMA, a disaster supply kit should provide a collection of basic items that household members may need in the event of a disaster. A disaster-supply kit can be used in your home if there is an extended power outage or it could be used if you have to leave your home and go to a shelter. During an emergency, you will probably not have time to shop or search for the items you need.

What do I need?

The following items, according to RIEMA, should be included in any disaster kit:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day)
  • Food (preferably non-perishable)
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Weather radio
  • Cash (banks and ATMs may be unavailable)
  • Manual can opener
  • Disposable plates and utensils
  • First-aid supplies
  • Bedding (blankets, pillows, sleeping bags)
  • Clothing
  • Sanitation supplies (toilet paper, soap/liquid detergent, feminine supplies, sanitary wipes)
  • Toiletries
  • Prescriptions and medications
  • Keys for house and car
  • Toys, books, games
  • Important documents
  • Tools
  • Special-needs items (walker, can, glasses, etc)
  • Infant needs
  • Pet care needs
  • Health insurance information

What do I do next?

Once you have your storm-ready kit made, you need to store the items properly so they are safe to use if and when they are needed. Here are more tips from RIEMA:

  • Keep canned foods in a cool, dry place. Throw out any canned good that becomes swollen or corroded.
  • Keep boxed foods in tightly sealed plastic or metal containers.
  • Change stored food and water supplies every six months.
  • Regularly check your disaster kit to make sure all items are in good working order.
  • Put all supplies in one or two easy to carry containers.

