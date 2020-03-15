Storm Ready: What to include in a disaster kit

According to RIEMA, a disaster supply kit should provide a collection of basic items that household members may need in the event of a disaster. A disaster-supply kit can be used in your home if there is an extended power outage or it could be used if you have to leave your home and go to a shelter. During an emergency, you will probably not have time to shop or search for the items you need.

What do I need?

The following items, according to RIEMA, should be included in any disaster kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day)

Food (preferably non-perishable)

Flashlight and extra batteries

Weather radio

Cash (banks and ATMs may be unavailable)

Manual can opener

Disposable plates and utensils

First-aid supplies

Bedding (blankets, pillows, sleeping bags)

Clothing

Sanitation supplies (toilet paper, soap/liquid detergent, feminine supplies, sanitary wipes)

Toiletries

Prescriptions and medications

Keys for house and car

Toys, books, games

Important documents

Tools

Special-needs items (walker, can, glasses, etc)

Infant needs

Pet care needs

Health insurance information

What do I do next?

Once you have your storm-ready kit made, you need to store the items properly so they are safe to use if and when they are needed. Here are more tips from RIEMA:

Keep canned foods in a cool, dry place. Throw out any canned good that becomes swollen or corroded.

Keep boxed foods in tightly sealed plastic or metal containers.

Change stored food and water supplies every six months.

Regularly check your disaster kit to make sure all items are in good working order.

Put all supplies in one or two easy to carry containers.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

