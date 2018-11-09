Skip to content
Storm Ready Resources
Severe Weather: Breaking down the severe thunderstorm risk categories
Web Exclusive: Protecting yourself during a Tornado Warning
Video
Don’t get zapped: How to avoid being struck by lightning
Video
Storm Ready: Flood Insurance Resource Guide
Storm Ready: Pet Preparations
More Storm Ready Resources Headlines
Storm Ready: Disaster Kit
Video
Storm Ready: Boat Preparations
Storm Ready: Evacuation Procedures
Storm Ready: Power Outage Safety
Video
Rip Current & Beach Safety
Storm Ready: Evacuation Routes & Storm Surge Maps
Storm Ready: Flooding & Flash Floods
National Grid: What to do if the power goes out
Video
Interactive Hurricane Tracker
Summer Threats: Tornadoes
Stories Trending Now
1-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in East Providence dog attack
Video
Here are the RI cities and towns where the most COVID-19 patients have died
Video
Cool with a Few Showers This Afternoon, Heat Wave Starts This Weekend
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
RI beach communities seeing fastest growth of new COVID-19 cases
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges
Increased parking fines to be issued near South Kingstown beaches
Rhode Islanders in ‘high-contact professions’ can sign up for serology testing
Video
Maine keeping restrictions on visitors from MA, RI
Video
Ballparks to use crowd noise from video game during season
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
Parents offer mixed reactions on plans for upcoming school year
Video
Narragansett cafe temporarily closing after employee wakes up with sore throat
Small But Strong: RI woman makes hundreds of masks to benefit pediatric cancer
Video
RI launches 2nd antibody testing program
Video
Here are the RI cities and towns where the most COVID-19 patients have died
Video
Baker announces $20 million to support vital services, small businesses
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Healthcare workers join peaceful protest in Providence
Video
Portion of Beavertail Point now closed to vehicle traffic
Video
Eyes over the Bay: Narragansett Bay views from Sky Drone 12
Video
More Sky Drone 12
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Teens reel in 700-pound bluefin tuna off coast of Maine
Gallery
Ballparks to use crowd noise from video game during season
Small But Strong: RI woman makes hundreds of masks to benefit pediatric cancer
Video
Spacecraft snaps closest pictures of sun, ‘campfires’ abound
Coventry native signs with women’s football league after viral video resurfaces
Video
Comet NEOWISE in the evening sky this month
Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
Video