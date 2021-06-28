Statewide Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
istock air quality alert pollution traffic

iStock Image

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Due to the potential for unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state.

The DEM predicts the air quality will reach unhealthy levels late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. The highest ozone readings are expected in and around Providence.

Ozone is a major component of smog and when combined with sunlight and elevated temperatures, it can cause adverse health effects such as throat irritation, coughing, chest pain and shortness of breath. Young children and older adults are particularly susceptible, along with people with respiratory diseases such as asthma.

The Pinpoint Weather 12 team is tracking a potential heatwave over the next few days, with a Heat Advisory in effect until at least Thursday for most of Southern New England. A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher.

The DEM advises Rhode Islanders to limit outdoor exercise and strenuous activity throughout the afternoon and evening, and to stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

For residents looking to keep cool, the city of Providence has opened all of its water parks and cooling centers to the public. While the hours for the cooling centers vary, the waterparks will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Click here for a list of locations »

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/18/21021: Marc Genest

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community