State officials warn of extreme weather conditions impacting RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning everyone not only of the rough surf battering the coastline due to Hurricane Teddy, but also of the strong wind gusts that, coupled with the extreme drought conditions, could fuel brush fires.

Mike Healey of the DEM tells 12 News the state could see waves that are more than 10 feet high and a High Surf Advisory is currently in effect along the coast.

“If you add the element of waves breaking onto those rocks, and if you’re on those rocks, it’s a real hazard,” Healey explained.

Healey is asking Rhode Islanders to heed their warning, in hopes of preventing unnecessary tragedies from happening.

[11:40 am] Hello #Hurricane #Teddy! Located ~ 350 miles east of #Nantucket, max sustained winds 105 mph (Cat 2), moving NNW @ 16 mph & min pres 950 mb. Teddy is transitioning to a winter-type low as its taken on a large comma shape, with dry aloft wrapping near the center. #MA pic.twitter.com/nBlfdkQBFV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 22, 2020

Hurricane Teddy is currently more than 350 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, but the rough surf will continue over the next several days.

Rough surf isn’t the only condition the state is concerned about.

Rhode Island State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin tells 12 News that the strong wind gusts from Hurricane Teddy, coupled with dry conditions, has placed the state under a Red Flag Warning.

What does today's Red Flag Warning mean? Simply that today will feature critical fire conditions due to very dry and windy conditions. Be extremely careful with open flames. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6z6NNsHmf — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 22, 2020

“The winds are going to pick up and it’s dry,” McLaughlin explained. “It doesn’t take much to get a lot of area burning very, very fast.”

McLaughlin is urging Rhode Islanders from using their fire pits or lighting any fires until the wind gusts have subsided.

A popular fall activity has also been affected by the extreme weather conditions the region is currently facing.

Joe Iaciofano, owner of Knight Farm, tells 12 News that the extreme drought has reduced the number of apples available for picking in his orchard.

“You have plenty of trees out here and you are expecting them all to be filled, but this year, they’re not,” he said.

