Some tips you should know regarding flood safety as we head into spring

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Boston office is reminding the public of the dangers that flooding can bring. All week long is Flood Safety Awareness Week.

Each day is designated to a specific topic or lesson regarding flooding.

Nearly every day flooding occurs across the United States during the course of the year. In terms of weather events, it is the most costly of all and one of the most deadliest as well.

On average, floods cost upwards of eight billion dollars in damage and nearly 89 fatalities annually. More than half of these fatalities occur as a result of driving into flood waters.

It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock an adult off their feet. It takes about a foot of water to float a small car.

18 to 24 inches of fast moving water and lift and float most vehicles away.

A friendly reminder is always key when seeing flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. The phrase that is so simple yet could save your life as well as your personal property.

When flooding is possible or is in the forecast, often times a “Flood Watch” will be issued. This highlights that conditions are favorable for flooding but no flooding is imminent. You should be preparing a plan if you are in flood prone areas.

If flooding is occurring or is expected to in the short term, a “Flood Warning” will be issued. This means get to higher ground and execute your safety plan if you are in a flood prone area.

The best advice is to be aware of your surroundings and also the forecast. Listen to local emergency officials if flooding is occurring and results in an evacuation.

