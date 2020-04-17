Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

Snow in April? Brief wintry mix to move through RI overnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can’t see the player? Click here »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s most certainly not something anyone wants to hear come springtime, but definitely something everyone should be prepared for: A brief wintry mix will be moving through overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northwestern part of the state and will be in effect from 11 p.m. through 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca predicts a few inches of heavy, wet snow will fall throughout the night, with the bulk of it hitting northwestern Rhode Island. He said to expect reduced visibility on the roadways since the accumulations will mostly be confined to grass and cars, while roadways will be mostly wet.

After 10 p.m., chilly rain will transition over to wet snow, which will fall mainly between 2-5 a.m. Northwestern Rhode Island could see anywhere between 2-4 inches of snow.

Thankfully, the wintry mix will be short-lived, since the rest of the weekend is expected to be in the 60s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com