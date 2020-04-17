Snow in April? Brief wintry mix to move through RI overnight

Can’t see the player? Click here »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s most certainly not something anyone wants to hear come springtime, but definitely something everyone should be prepared for: A brief wintry mix will be moving through overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northwestern part of the state and will be in effect from 11 p.m. through 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca predicts a few inches of heavy, wet snow will fall throughout the night, with the bulk of it hitting northwestern Rhode Island. He said to expect reduced visibility on the roadways since the accumulations will mostly be confined to grass and cars, while roadways will be mostly wet.

WEATHER ALERT: JUST IN….Winter Weather Advisory has beeen expanded to include all of northern Rhode Island, northern Bristol and Plymouth county, and Norfolk County. Winter Storm Warning for Worcester County Mass. 11pm Tonight thru 10am Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nFF42uqrDA — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) April 17, 2020

After 10 p.m., chilly rain will transition over to wet snow, which will fall mainly between 2-5 a.m. Northwestern Rhode Island could see anywhere between 2-4 inches of snow.

Thankfully, the wintry mix will be short-lived, since the rest of the weekend is expected to be in the 60s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog