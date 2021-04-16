Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

Snow causes messy road conditions in parts of RI

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Give yourself a little extra travel time Friday morning, especially if you live in western Rhode Island.

While some areas have seen rain, others as far south as North Kingstown and Westerly have seen snow falling during the morning commute, with as much as 3″ of slushy snow on the grass and car tops in Greene.

In the above video, you can see the snow-covered roads in northern Rhode Island communities like Smithfield, Burrillville and Glocester.

Foster (Dana Kopec via ReportIt!)

Snow in April? Share your photos, videos and view our gallery »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams