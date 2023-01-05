Pinpoint Weather 12 Ski Report

From the Pinpoint Weather 12 team of meteorologists, here’s your updated winter New England region ski report.

CURRENT REGIONAL WINTER OUTLOOK: Overcast skies with a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow expected through Today. Summit temperatures in the upper 20s. Light snow showers tonight, temperatures in the lower 20s. Cloudy skies Friday with light snow, and temperatures in the 20s. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ in many regions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Leftover clouds will linger for Saturday but overall both weekend days will be dry. Skies are brighter on Sunday. Daytime temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK: Continued cold, some snow showers are possible early next week but watching mid-January for potential larger storm threats in the northeast.

RESORT CONDITIONS ROUNDUP:

Ski areas close to home like Yawgoo, Wachusett and southern New Hampshire resorts are open for the season but will need to continue to make their own snow as much of the area has continued seeing above average temperatures so far this season. Northern areas are open with more full-trail offerings as mother nature has provided several rounds of snow.

*Most reports listed above link to and provided by OnTheSnow

