Power outages, flooding possible due to storm; Full wind restrictions on Mt. Hope Bridge

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm is moving its way across the Northeast, bringing heavy rain and possibly damaging wind gusts to Southern New England.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts where the strongest winds are expected. Some wind gusts would reach higher than 70 mph.

Due to the winds, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has implemented full wind restrictions on the Mount hope Bride. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge.

School buses are not allowed and motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

There is also restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges for some larger vehicles including house trailers/RVs and empty enclosed trailers.

The strongest winds are expected through 9 a.m., bringing the risk for isolated power outages. The highest wind gust as of 5 a.m. was reported on Block Island at 60 mph.

After a coating to 1 inch of snow fell early Monday morning, rain is taking over, which could fall heavily at times with the chance for a thunderstorm.

The switch over to rain could make for some slippery travel with several spinouts already reported.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for coastal communities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including around Narragansett Bay.

Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, which is between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Flights arriving and departing T.F. Green Airport may also be impacted by the inclement weather.