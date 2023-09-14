NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic that will arrive offshore at the close of the week.

While the storm is expected to weaken as it makes its way northward, Southern New England could see some impacts Friday night into Saturday morning, including rain, strong winds, and large surf and waves.

So, will your weekend plans be affected? Here’s what we know about some big local events:

This event, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Fort Adams, has been canceled, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Organizers told 12 News it will instead be held on Sept. 28, 2024. All tickets will be good for next year’s event, but anyone who won’t be able to make it can email info@graymattermarketing.com to request an Eventbrite credit that can be used for any other Gray Matter Marketing event over the next two years.

This three-day event, which includes the Rhode Island Calamari Festival and Cookoff at Veterans Park, will go on as scheduled, according to the chamber of commerce. Any changes will be posted on the festival’s website.

The festival’s website says it will be held rain or shine, and no changes have been announced as of yet. It takes place Saturday and Sunday at India Point Park in Providence.

This event is being held Thursday through Sunday in downtown Newport.

As of mid-day Thursday, the only changes were that in-water training has been canceled and there will be no Jamestown Ferry Service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Updates will be posted on the event’s website and social media pages.

Featuring such acts as Willie Nelson, Bob Weir and Los Lobos, will be held as scheduled on Saturday at Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Organizers say they’re monitoring the weather situation and will post updates on social media.

This event has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 28, according to its Facebook page.

Organizers say they’ll make a call Friday morning for this event, which is held at 5 p.m. at Carousel Village.

12 News is gathering information on whether weddings could be affected by the storm. See that story tonight at 5:30 on WPRI 12.